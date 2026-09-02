Kelly Vohnn's Dolly Parton Tribute at Blue Note Hawaii

Kelly Vohnn's Dolly Parton Tribute

A Fundraiser for Dolly Parton's Dollywood Foundation

Kelly Vohnn has established a dynamic career spanning headlining shows, major awards, and international recordings. Formally trained at the Royal Conservatory of Music and Humber College, she went on to headline in Las Vegas with hit productions like Country Female Superstars, EVOLVE, and her tribute to Reba McEntire, Fancy. Vohnn has performed alongside music legends including Barbra Streisand at the MGM Grand, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, and Bobby Kimball of Toto, while also starring as Sandy in Grease and featured as the female lead in Hawaii's award-winning CabaRAE.

Her accolades include the 2023 Silver State Award for Best Entertainer, "Entertainer of the Year" for Indies in Nashville, and "Canadian Country Artist of the Year."

The Dollywood Foundation

The Dollywood Foundation was created in 1988 by Dolly Parton to inspire the children in her home county to achieve educational success. Initial efforts focused on decreasing the drop out rate in the county’s high school. In the early 90’s Dolly promised every 7th-grade and 8th-grade student she would personally give them $500 if they graduated from high school. This effort, called the Buddy Program, reduced the drop out rate for these two classes from 35% to 6%. More importantly, the program catalyzed the community to provide additional resources to sustain this improvement in the drop out rate.

Tickets​ $30-$45

(portion of all ticket sales go to the Dollywood Foundation)

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 6:30pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.