Keith Pedro at Blue Note Hawaii

Keith Pedro is a dynamic Asian North American comedian, actor, and writer known for his viral crowd work and millions of online views. From Kevin Hart’s LOL Network and Roast Battle to his JUNO-nominated comedy album TRILLIPINO, Keith’s sharp wit has earned him a massive following. He has shared the stage with Russell Peters and Theo Von, filmed a new Dry Bar Comedy special, and packed out venues like Massey Hall during his recent 26-city North American tour.

DJ Romeo Valentine is widely regarded as one of Hawaiʻi’s top DJs and most recognizable media personalities. Through his work in radio, entertainment, and digital media, he has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, film, sports, and culture. Romeo has appeared on major stages and shared lineups with internationally recognized artists including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Sean Paul, Afroman, Maoli and DMX, among many others.