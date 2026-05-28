Keiki Hula Hālau 4-Week Summer Series (7-12 year olds) with Kumu Mālia Helelā

By the ages of 7-12, hula students have developed a longer attention span. They have greater facility in using a medley of hula implements, and are capable of more advanced choreography.

Participation in this hula halau (school) is one of the best introductions to Hawaiian language and culture. Children will learn both hula kahiko (ancient hula) and hula auana (modern hula), with the basic steps as well as oli (Hawaiian chants). Children will learn a true appreciation for nature, as well as how to make flower lei. Some classes may learn to use implements, such as the ipu (gourd drum).