Keiki Halloween Costume Contest & Trick-or-Treat
Keiki Halloween Costume Contest & Trick-or-Treat
Halloween fun is back in the Heart of the North Shore!
Join us at Haleiwa Store Lots on Saturday, October 24th for the return of our fang-tastic Costume Contest & Trick-or-Treat celebration, happening in the Kamehamalu Courtyard!
Event Schedule:
• Registration: 11:00 AM
• Costume Contest: 12:00 PM
1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be awarded in each category—Ages 0–3, 4–8, and 9–12. Entry is limited to the first 50 participants per category!
Enjoy trick-or-treating at participating merchants — just look for the “Trick-or-Treat” signs (while supplies last).
Come in costume, bring the ʻohana, and celebrate Halloween with us in historic Haleʻiwa!
Haleiwa Store Lots
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Haleiwa Store Lots
66-111 Kamehameha HighwayHaleiwa, Hawaii 96712