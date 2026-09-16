Keiki Halloween Costume Contest & Trick-or-Treat

Halloween fun is back in the Heart of the North Shore!

Join us at Haleiwa Store Lots on Saturday, October 24th for the return of our fang-tastic Costume Contest & Trick-or-Treat celebration, happening in the Kamehamalu Courtyard!

Event Schedule:

• Registration: 11:00 AM

• Costume Contest: 12:00 PM

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be awarded in each category—Ages 0–3, 4–8, and 9–12. Entry is limited to the first 50 participants per category!

Enjoy trick-or-treating at participating merchants — just look for the “Trick-or-Treat” signs (while supplies last).

Come in costume, bring the ʻohana, and celebrate Halloween with us in historic Haleʻiwa!