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KEH Buy Gear Popup Event

KEH Buy Gear Popup Event

Sell your photo gear, film & digital at this in-shop pop-up event with KEH. If you’re a photographer looking to upgrade or just make some extra money, KEH Camera will be in Honolulu, HI for 4 DAYS ONLY on 10/01 - 10/04 to buy your used camera gear.
Get Paid:
Stop in for an instant quote and get paid on the spot for your clean, working, used photography equipment. Our buyer will be paying top dollar.
Trade Up Bonus:
If you choose to trade instead, we will add an additional 10% bonus to the value of your gear, which you can then use toward a purchase at Treehouse Analog Selects!
What To Bring:
-A charged battery and charger (cameras without a battery and charger will receive a lower offer)
-Your photo ID (we can’t pay you without it!)
We buy cameras in clean, working condition due to the high cost of repairs.
Items we’re not currently purchasing:
-Darkroom equipment *Treehouse may be interested
-Digital point-and-shoot cameras under 6-megapixels
-Cameras in these formats: APS, 110, 126, and Disc Film
-Video cameras that use film or tape formatsn*Treehouse may be interested
-Studio lighting that requires a powerpack or hot lights

Treehouse
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Treehouse LLC
8085978733
contact@treehouse-shop.com
https://treehouse-shop.com/

Artist Group Info

Treehouse Shop
contact@treehouse-shop.com
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sell-your-camera-gear-free-event-appt-only-at-treehouse-analog-selects-tickets-1988280686055?aff=oddtdtcreator
Treehouse
675 Auahi St. E3-215
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 597-8733
http://treehouse-shop.com