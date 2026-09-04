KEH Buy Gear Popup Event

Sell your photo gear, film & digital at this in-shop pop-up event with KEH. If you’re a photographer looking to upgrade or just make some extra money, KEH Camera will be in Honolulu, HI for 4 DAYS ONLY on 10/01 - 10/04 to buy your used camera gear.

Get Paid:

Stop in for an instant quote and get paid on the spot for your clean, working, used photography equipment. Our buyer will be paying top dollar.

Trade Up Bonus:

If you choose to trade instead, we will add an additional 10% bonus to the value of your gear, which you can then use toward a purchase at Treehouse Analog Selects!

What To Bring:

-A charged battery and charger (cameras without a battery and charger will receive a lower offer)

-Your photo ID (we can’t pay you without it!)

We buy cameras in clean, working condition due to the high cost of repairs.

Items we’re not currently purchasing:

-Darkroom equipment *Treehouse may be interested

-Digital point-and-shoot cameras under 6-megapixels

-Cameras in these formats: APS, 110, 126, and Disc Film

-Video cameras that use film or tape formatsn*Treehouse may be interested

-Studio lighting that requires a powerpack or hot lights