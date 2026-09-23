The 2026 Kauai Writers Conference will be held from November 2 to November 8 at the Royal Sonesta Resort on Kalapaki Beach in Kauai, Hawai‘i. The event features master classes, one-on-one agent sessions, and publishing consultations for poets, fiction writers, and creative nonfiction writers. Participating writers include poets Jennifer Franklin and Jonathon Medeiros; fiction writers Rumaan Alam, Kwame Alexander, Lyn Liao Butler, Nicholas Delbanco, Christina Baker Kline, Jean Kwok, Megha Majumdar, Rebecca Makkai, Paula McLain, Joshua Mohr, Priya Parmar, Elizabeth Rosner, John Searles, Chris Whitaker, and Meg Wolitzer; and creative nonfiction writers Isabel Klee, Laura Lentz, and Dani Shapiro. Participating publishing professionals include agents Regina Brooks (Serendipity Literary), Stephanie Cabot (Susanna Lea Associates), Simon Green (POM, Inc.), Haley Heidemann (WME), Sam Hyatt (The Rights Factory), Iwalani Kim (Sanford J. Greenburger Associates), Dana Newman (Dana Newman Literary), Kiele Raymond (Thompson Literary Agency), Andy Ross (Ross Literary Agency), Michelle Tessler (Tessler Literary Agency), Stacy Testa (Writers House), and Sally Wofford-Girand (Union Literary) and editors Rachel Kahan (William Morrow) and Kevin Larimer (Poets & Writers Magazine). The cost of the three-day conference, which includes lectures, performances, and small-group craft workshops, is $895; individual master classes are an additional $895 each. One-on-one agent sessions and publishing consultations are available for $95 each, and a ticket to the beachfront luau on November 7 is $149. Meal plans, which cover breakfast and lunch each day, range from $230 to $685. Lodging is available at the conference hotel for discounted rates on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is rolling through November 1. Visit the website for more information.

Accessibility accommodations include ground-floor event spaces; accessible sidewalks, pathways, and doorways; accessible public bathrooms; and accessible parking. Contact the resort via phone at (808) 245-5050 for additional accessibility details.