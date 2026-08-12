Kaua'i Fall Tennis Event
Kaua'i Fall Tennis Event
Get Ready for the Kaua'i Fall Tennis Event!
Come have fun and enjoy tennis. A family event so join us in person for an awesome day of tennis under the beautiful Kaua'i skies. Rackets will be provided if needed. We will have drinks, snacks and PRIZES for participants. This event is perfect for swinging your racket and meeting fellow tennis lovers. Don't miss out on the action, good vibes, and some friendly competition. See you on the court!
Kauai Community College Tennis Courts
08:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kauai Community Tennis Organization
kauaicto@hawaii.usta.com
Artist Group Info
chlafratta@gmail.com
Kauai Community College Tennis Courts
3-1901 Kaumuali'i HwyLihue, Hawaii 96766