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Kaua'i Fall Tennis Event

Kaua'i Fall Tennis Event

Get Ready for the Kaua'i Fall Tennis Event!
Come have fun and enjoy tennis. A family event so join us in person for an awesome day of tennis under the beautiful Kaua'i skies. Rackets will be provided if needed. We will have drinks, snacks and PRIZES for participants. This event is perfect for swinging your racket and meeting fellow tennis lovers. Don't miss out on the action, good vibes, and some friendly competition. See you on the court!

Kauai Community College Tennis Courts
08:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Kauai Community Tennis Organization
kauaicto@hawaii.usta.com

Artist Group Info

chlafratta@gmail.com
Kauai Community College Tennis Courts
3-1901 Kaumuali'i Hwy
Lihue, Hawaii 96766