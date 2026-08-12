Get Ready for the Kaua'i Fall Tennis Event!

Come have fun and enjoy tennis. A family event so join us in person for an awesome day of tennis under the beautiful Kaua'i skies. Rackets will be provided if needed. We will have drinks, snacks and PRIZES for participants. This event is perfect for swinging your racket and meeting fellow tennis lovers. Don't miss out on the action, good vibes, and some friendly competition. See you on the court!