Kat Timpf at Blue Note Hawaii
Kat Timpf at Blue Note Hawaii
Kat Timpf is a comedian, writer, and television personality best known as a co-host of the top late-night show Gutfeld! She spent six years as a columnist for National Review and has served as a contributor to outlets ranging from The Washington Times to Barstool Sports — after first breaking into the working world by cleaning bathrooms at Boston Market. A two-time New York Times bestselling author, Kat is known for her fearless humor, sharp insights, and ability to joke about anything — especially herself.
Blue Note Hawaii
$55.00 - $65.00
02:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com