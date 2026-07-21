Kat Timpf at Blue Note Hawaii

Kat Timpf is a comedian, writer, and television personality best known as a co-host of the top​ late-night show Gutfeld! She spent six years as a columnist for National Review and has served​ as a contributor to outlets ranging from The Washington Times to Barstool Sports — after first​ breaking into the working world by cleaning bathrooms at Boston Market.​ A two-time New York Times bestselling author, Kat is known for her fearless humor, sharp​ insights, and ability to joke about anything — especially herself.