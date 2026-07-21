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Kat Timpf at Blue Note Hawaii

Kat Timpf at Blue Note Hawaii

Kat Timpf is a comedian, writer, and television personality best known as a co-host of the top​ late-night show Gutfeld! She spent six years as a columnist for National Review and has served​ as a contributor to outlets ranging from The Washington Times to Barstool Sports — after first​ breaking into the working world by cleaning bathrooms at Boston Market.​ A two-time New York Times bestselling author, Kat is known for her fearless humor, sharp​ insights, and ability to joke about anything — especially herself.

Blue Note Hawaii
$55.00 - $65.00
02:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com
bluenotehawaii.com
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com