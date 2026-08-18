Kani Ka Pila Grille Talent Search contest

Kani Ka Pila Grille, the "home of Hawaiian music" at OUTRIGGER Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort, hosts the 19th Annual Talent Search finals on August 22, 2026, during the 32st Annual Made in Hawai'i Festival at the Hawaii Convention Center. This prestigious competition showcases Hawaii's emerging musical talent while celebrating OUTRIGGER's longstanding commitment to nurturing local Hawaiian musicians and preserving the islands' rich musical heritage. The winning artist or band receives a coveted month-long contract to perform at Kani Ka Pila Grille, including four performances scheduled for 2026.

The competition continues OUTRIGGER's 18-year tradition of providing emerging artists with professional performance opportunities while showcasing authentic Hawaiian music culture to both kamaaina and visitors at one of Waikīkī's premier cultural venues.

Located poolside at the OUTRIGGER Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort, Kani Ka Pila Grille is Honolulu’s home for nightly live Hawaiian music. The restaurant offers delicious dining in a relaxed and open atmosphere from 3–6pm. A regular line-up of award-winning musicians kick-off each evening at 6pm, including Na Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner Ei Nei, Kawika Kahiapo, Sean Na‘auao, Ho‘okena, Nathan Aweau, Kala‘e Camarillo and Ka Hehena with occasional special guest appearances, and of course, impromptu kanikapila!

