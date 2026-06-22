Kalani Pe'a Eia La: 10 year Anniversary of Hawaiian Music

Kalani Pe’a: Eia Lā – 10 Year Anniversary Concert

Special Guests Wailau Ryder & Marja Lehua Apisaloma

Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 7:30pm

Run Time: 90 minutes with no intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/725640/

Presented by ProArts Playhouse

Four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Hawaiian music artist Kalani Peʻa proudly announces a milestone in his career, celebrating a decade of recording Hawaiian, contemporary, and soul music. With an unwavering dedication to his heritage, Peʻa reflects on the journey that has shaped his artistry and deepened his connection to his ‘ohana (family), kaiāulu (community), and lāhui (nation).

“Eia Lā—I’m here. I’m present and here to stay. With the guidance of our akua and nā akua, the universe’s deities, I am here to represent my people and my culture,” shares Peʻa. “I celebrate a decade of forging pilina (connections) with people who bring love, value, and aloha through my music. I honor the past, embrace the present, and welcome the future with gratitude.”

Since the release of his debut album, Peʻa has captivated audiences worldwide with his soulful voice, poetic storytelling, and commitment to preserving and evolving Hawaiian music. Over the years, his contributions to the music industry have garnered prestigious accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards, cementing his place as a leading voice in contemporary Hawaiian music.

To commemorate this significant anniversary, Peʻa invites fans and supporters to join him in a special celebration featuring live performances, cultural experiences, and reflections on his journey. This event promises to be a heartfelt expression of gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon him and those he holds dear.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of E Walea, the historic debut album that launched Kalani Peʻa’s award-winning career, Peʻa Records proudly announces the release of Eia Lā, a collection of Peʻa’s most cherished classics.

Stay connected with Kalani Peʻa by visiting kalanipeamusic.com

Ticket Information, prices shown include ticketing fees:

Premium Seating:

$79.50 Premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)

Preferred Seating:

$68.90 Preferred (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$58.30

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$47.70

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/725640/