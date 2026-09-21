Join us on Sunday, November 22, 2026, for a sunrise journey along the famous Kaiwi Coast scenic highway on the island of O‘ahu, Hawai‘i. This community oriented event is a 4-mile run or walk and the only pedestrian race sanctioned for this area. The Kaiwi Coast Run & Walk begins at approximately 6:45 a.m. with the rising of the sun over the Kaiwi Channel, a Hawaiian oli (chant), and the blowing of the pū (conch shell horn). Participants start at Awāwāmalu (Sandy Beach Park) and continue around the Kaiwi Coast, passing Hālona Blow Hole and Hanauma Bay, following Kalanianaʻole Hwy. into Maunalua and finishing just about 4 miles later at the Hui Nalu Canoe Club halau on the shores of Maunalua Bay. Limited to 3,000 entrants.