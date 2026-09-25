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Kahilu By The Sea Featuring Lestyn Davis Parker & Oliver Wass

Kahilu By The Sea Featuring Lestyn Davis Parker & Oliver Wass

Experience the artistry of two internationally acclaimed musicians in this special Kahilu By the Sea concert. Grammy Award–winning countertenor Iestyn Davies, one of the world's foremost vocal artists, is celebrated for the luminous beauty, expressive depth, and remarkable artistry that have made him a favorite on the world's leading opera and concert stages.
Joining him is renowned harpist Oliver Wass, whose virtuosic performances and imaginative musicianship have earned international praise for redefining the expressive possibilities of the harp. Together, voice and harp create an intimate and ethereal musical experience, blending centuries of exquisite repertoire with extraordinary artistry.
Set in an unforgettable oceanfront setting at Mauna Kea Beach Resort, this exclusive Kahilu By the Sea performance promises an evening of elegance, beauty, and musical storytelling unlike any other.
About Kahilu by the Sea
Experience the magic of live music in an intimate oceanfront setting with Kahilu by the Sea, a special house concert series featuring world-class artists in an unforgettable, up-close environment. With limited seating, each performance offers a rare opportunity to connect with the music, the artists, and fellow guests in a relaxed, elegant atmosphere.
Enjoy an evening of exceptional artistry, warm hospitality, and breathtaking views—where every note is personal and every moment is memorable.

https://kahilu.org/events/iestyn-davies-oliver-wass/?fbclid=IwY2xjawUkCmdleHRuA2FlbQIxMABwZG9mAWJyaWQRMVF3Mkc5aVFmY1YyNmpiNUJzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEel7LDAsLD_Pp8-cThLNM3oiixYu_VGpyp5pnVoN07Z3cTpItbh9rRRIaylSE_aem_GO5y4cdyNxUhzvX6f_2PRA

Kahilu Theatre
125.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kahilu Theatre
808-885-6868
info@kahilu.org
https://kahilu.org
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey Road
Kamuela, Hawaii 96743
(808) 885-6868
info@kahilu.org
https://kahilutheatre.org