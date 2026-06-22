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Juneteenth week

Juneteenth week

This is part of the Juneteenth week that started June 15th and being sponsored by Manoa Valley Theater as a community service. Tonight will be a celebration of spiritual and gospel music in the black community. It is free and open to the public

Manoa Valley Theatre
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Manoa Valley Theatre
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
http://www.manoavalleytheatre.com

Artist Group Info

lindaroseherman@gmail.com
Manoa Valley Theatre
2833 East Manoa Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
http://www.manoavalleytheatre.com