Juneteenth week
Juneteenth week
This is part of the Juneteenth week that started June 15th and being sponsored by Manoa Valley Theater as a community service. Tonight will be a celebration of spiritual and gospel music in the black community. It is free and open to the public
Manoa Valley Theatre
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Manoa Valley Theatre
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
Artist Group Info
lindaroseherman@gmail.com
Manoa Valley Theatre
2833 East Manoa RoadHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com