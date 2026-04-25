July 4th Barbecue with Julie Reiner at Kona Village

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort welcomes award-winning craft cocktail icon Julie Reiner for a special weekend pop-up at Shipwreck Bar & Sushi on July 3, followed by a festive Fourth of July BBQ on July 4. Raised in Hawaiʻi and now based in New York City, Reiner returns to the Islands with her signature approach to elevated yet approachable cocktails.

Fourth of July BBQ with Julie Reiner

Open to both resort guests and the local community, celebrate Independence Day island-style at our Fourth of July BBQ at Kīpuka Nanea on July 4 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Enjoy a buffet featuring fresh raw bar selections, Hawaiian barbecue favorites, and fire-grilled vegetables, complemented by Julie Reiner’s signature cocktails. Live music, ocean views, and warm aloha set the scene for a festive summer evening. Pricing: USD 300 per adult (includes bar package).

About Julie Reiner: Julie Reiner is a pioneering leader in the craft cocktail movement and co-owner of New York’s Clover Club and Milady’s. A Drink Masters judge and author of The Craft Cocktail Party, she has shaped NYC’s cocktail culture for over 20 years.