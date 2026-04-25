Julie Reiner Bar Pop-Up at Shipwreck Bar & Sushi

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort welcomes award-winning craft cocktail icon Julie Reiner for a special weekend pop-up at Shipwreck Bar & Sushi on July 3, followed by a festive Fourth of July BBQ on July 4. Raised in Hawaiʻi and now based in New York City, Reiner returns to the Islands with her signature approach to elevated yet approachable cocktails.

Cocktails with Julie Reiner at Shipwreck Bar & Sushi

Join us on July 3 from 5–9 p.m. for an evening with Julie Reiner as she takes over the bar aboard our restored schooner. Inspired by the flavors of Hawaiʻi, her specialty cocktails include the Kula Negroni and El Vaquero, along with a zero-proof option, The Lucky Clover—a nod to her NYC roots. Shipwreck Bar & Sushi’s full menu will also be available. This experience is open to both resort guests and the local community. Please note that Shipwreck Bar & Sushi does not accept reservations.

About Julie Reiner: Julie Reiner is a pioneering leader in the craft cocktail movement and co-owner of New York’s Clover Club and Milady’s. A Drink Masters judge and author of The Craft Cocktail Party, she has shaped NYC’s cocktail culture for over 20 years.