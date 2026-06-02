Joy: A Celebration of Juneteenth

A Pono Project Event

Friday, June 19, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run time: 75-90 minutes with intermission;

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/734307/

Featuring Shea Derrick, Nara Boone, Tanama Colibri, Aida Rose, Joie Yasha Taylor, Rhema Flowers, Bandleader Ashton Yarbrough, and more!

Join us for an evening of music, aerial dance, poetry, and more, all in celebration of Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating freedom for all.

ABOUT JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth, officially Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a federal holiday celebrated on June 19 that commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States. It specifically marks the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

About the Pono Project

The Pono Project is a series of live arts and culture events celebrating the diversity of the Maui community, promoting inclusion of marginalized persons, and educating on Maui’s history and challenges, bolstered by partnerships with other Maui nonprofits.

The Pono Project is supported in part by the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development.

Ticket Information, includes fees:

Premium Seating:

$26.50 Premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)

Preferred Seating:

$21.20 Preferred (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$16

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$11

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/734307/