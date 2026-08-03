© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Josh Tatofi at Blue Note Hawaii

Josh Tatofi at Blue Note Hawaii

Josh Tatofi returns to Blue Note Hawaii as the 2026 artist-in-residence. Known as the "Polynesian Luther Vandross," Tatofi's music, blends traditional and modern elements, resonating with a broad audience. He has received multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, highlighting his significant contributions to Hawaiian music. Dedicated to preserving Hawaiian culture, Tatofi uses his platform to promote the Hawaiian language and traditions, bringing the aloha spirit to a global audience through his captivating performances.

Show 6:30 & 9pm
Doors 5 & 8:30pm
Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section
$20 Minimum Per Person
Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

Blue Note Hawaii
$68.47 - $91.04
06:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com
bluenotehawaii.com
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com