Josh Tatofi at Blue Note Hawaii

Josh Tatofi returns to Blue Note Hawaii as the 2026 artist-in-residence. Known as the "Polynesian Luther Vandross," Tatofi's music, blends traditional and modern elements, resonating with a broad audience. He has received multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, highlighting his significant contributions to Hawaiian music. Dedicated to preserving Hawaiian culture, Tatofi uses his platform to promote the Hawaiian language and traditions, bringing the aloha spirit to a global audience through his captivating performances.

Show 6:30 & 9pm

Doors 5 & 8:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available