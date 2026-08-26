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John Denver Christmas - Hawaii Theatre

John Denver Christmas - Hawaii Theatre

Rocky Mountain High Experience® — John Denver Christmas Comes to Honolulu

Starring Rick Schuler, America’s Top John Denver Tribute Artist

One magical event under the Hawaiian stars — December 27, 2026
Rocky Mountain High Experience® — John Denver Christmas Tribute brings its beloved holiday production to Honolulu for one show only, Sunday, December 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hawaii Theatre.

This heartwarming Christmas concert features Rick Schuler performing John Denver’s most cherished hits — “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” and more — along with Denver’s iconic holiday classics from his TV specials and albums, including “Aspenglow,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Away in a Manger,” “Silver Bells,” and other timeless favorites.

Rick Schuler has spent nearly four decades as America’s leading performer of John Denver’s music. His tribute is celebrated for its authenticity, warmth, and emotional connection — many fans say it feels like seeing John Denver himself on stage.
Join us for an unforgettable holiday event filled with nostalgia, joy, and the spirit of Christmas.

Venue: Hawaii Theatre, Honolulu, Oahu • Date & Time: Sunday, December 27, 2026 — 2:00 p.m.

For tickets, tour information, and a video preview, visit https://JohnDenverChristmas.com/

Hawaii Theatre
$60.50 - $90.50
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre of the Rockies Organization
817-896-3652
brenda@theatreoftherockies.org
https://www.theatreoftherockies.org/

Artist Group Info

Rick Schuler
rickschulermusic@gmail.com
https://www.rickschulermusic.com/
Hawaii Theatre
1130 Bethel Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
https://www.hawaiitheatre.com/