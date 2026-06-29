John Cruz Returns
John Cruz Returns
John Cruz Island Style Series
Wednesdays, July 1, 15, 29, 2026
Starts at 7:00pm
Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/583592/
Presented by Hawaiian Airlines and sponsored by Wailea Beach Resort
About
Come check out Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner John Cruz at home in his element – performing live in a premier listening room where you see, hear and feel every note!
John Cruz built his career telling stories through songs about everyday people and experiences, celebrating the ties that bind us all and in the process, becoming one of the most beloved and valued artists in Hawaii. Over 1 million listeners stream Cruz’s recordings every year, and he is a multi-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner (‘97, ‘08, ‘22), as well as a contributor to the GRAMMY® award-winning album ‘Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2.’ At ProArts Maui, every attendee gets to fully tap into Cruz’s talent and spirit and embrace the power of love, compassion and common ground.
“Performing for an audience has always been a core part of my music and life, and it doesn’t get any better than ProArts Maui. Located right in my ‘front yard’ and feels like playing in my living room – ‘Island Style,’ connecting with each and every person.” – John Cruz
“A musical journey… always an unpredictable ride.” – The New York Times
Photo Credit: Mark Tarone
Ticket Information
(Including Fees)
Premium Seating:
$47.70 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables
Preferred Seating:
$42.40 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section
Regular Seating:
$37.10
Partially-Obstructed View Seats:
$31.80
Discounts:
$5 OFF Kama’aina (with valid State of Hawai’i ID). ID will be checked at the gate.
For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/583592/
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM