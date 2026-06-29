John Cruz Returns

John Cruz Island Style Series

Wednesdays, July 1, 15, 29, 2026

Starts at 7:00pm

Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/583592/

Presented by Hawaiian Airlines and sponsored by Wailea Beach Resort

About

Come check out Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner John Cruz at home in his element – performing live in a premier listening room where you see, hear and feel every note!

John Cruz built his career telling stories through songs about everyday people and experiences, celebrating the ties that bind us all and in the process, becoming one of the most beloved and valued artists in Hawaii. Over 1 million listeners stream Cruz’s recordings every year, and he is a multi-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner (‘97, ‘08, ‘22), as well as a contributor to the GRAMMY® award-winning album ‘Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2.’ At ProArts Maui, every attendee gets to fully tap into Cruz’s talent and spirit and embrace the power of love, compassion and common ground.

“Performing for an audience has always been a core part of my music and life, and it doesn’t get any better than ProArts Maui. Located right in my ‘front yard’ and feels like playing in my living room – ‘Island Style,’ connecting with each and every person.” – John Cruz

“A musical journey… always an unpredictable ride.” – The New York Times

Photo Credit: Mark Tarone

Ticket Information

(Including Fees)

Premium Seating:

$47.70 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$42.40 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$37.10

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$31.80

Discounts:

$5 OFF Kama’aina (with valid State of Hawai’i ID). ID will be checked at the gate.

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/583592/