John Cruz & Landon McNamara at Blue Note Hawaii

Presented by Island 98.5​

John Cruz & Landon McNamara​

John Cruz - Hawaiian singer-songwriter John Cruz engages audiences with rich storytelling through songs ranging from Hawaiian to blues, folk, R&B and more. Cruz is a multi-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner and contributed a composition and song to the GRAMMY® award-winning album "Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2." Captivating guitar playing, soulful vocals and a compassionate, genuine heart make Cruz one of Hawaii’s most beloved artists.

On stage, he fully embodies every song with this alluring energy translating to his acclaimed albums, "Acoustic Soul" (one of the best selling Hawaii records of all time) and "One of These Days" (bowed at #4 on Billboard’s World Music chart). Today, over one million people stream Cruz’s music every year as he enjoys regular plays on SiriusXM, prominent features on hit Playing for Change videos (“The Weight,” “Jokerman” and “All Along The Watchtower”) and a new, long-term concert residency at one of Hawaiʻi’s top listening rooms, ProArts Studio in Kihei, Maui.

Landon McNamara - A Legacy Written at Pipeline, born and raised on Oʻahu's North Shore, Landon is the son of legendary Pipeline charger Liam McNamara. The singer-songwriter and guitarist is also winner of the most prestigous big wave surfing championship in the world, the Eddie Aikau BIg Wave Invitaional aka "The Eddie".

McNamara’s newest drop, the laid back yet deeply spiritual “If You Only Knew,” renews the artist with strains of acoustic reggae and Hawaiian soul, underpinning a thoughtful recitation on the value of life, and ultimately, the power of love. “The only promised thing to us all is death. And at the end of our life, when you're taking that last breath, would you be satisfied with how you spent your time?” asks McNamara. “I wanna motivate people to realize life isn’t about money, or shiny things, or social status. It’s about experiences; creating beautiful memories; family; friends; finding out who you truly are and living that existence to the fullest. Above all, it’s about love.”

Show 6:30 & 9pm

Doors 5 & 8:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available