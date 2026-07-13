JCCH x Reyn Spooner Launch Event (Ala Moana Center)

In partnership with Reyn Spooner, we are joining a special in-store launch event hosted at Ala Moana Center to celebrate the new Aloha Doraemon print. This print is available in men's, women's, and kids' styles. Complimentary beverages will be provided by Kona Brewing Hawaiʻi. The JCCH will offer a free Doraemon-inspired make-and-take keiki craft activity.

REYN'S GIVES BACK: By purchasing the Aloha Doraemon print, you are directly supporting the preservation of local Japanese American history and helping to ensure a thriving future for Japanese culture and community in Hawaiʻi through the work of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi. A portion of all in-store sales made at the launch event will be donated to the JCCH. All merchandise will count towards this donation, so it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and shop for gifts!

📆 Friday, July 17, 2026

🕘 4:00 - 7:00 PM

📍 Reyn Spooner (Ala Moana Center, Level 2 near Macy's)

*Free event admission.