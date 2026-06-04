Happy June! Join us at the next JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair on the second Saturday of this month. Browse a selection of Japanese and Japanese-inspired items while supporting small business owners. The JCCH Gift Shop and Historical Gallery will be open until 3:00 PM. A list of this month’s vendors is now available on our event page. Event highlights include:

TSUME-HODAI AT THE RC: The Tokioka Heritage Resource Center is hosting a book fundraiser inspired by 詰め放題, a Japanese custom meaning “all you can pack.” Bring your own bag to the RC, make a $25 donation, and pack as many preloved books as you can from a designated area.**

GUIDED GALLERY TOURS: Learn about the rich history, culture, and stories of the Japanese American experience in Hawaiʻi. Free 30-minute docent-led tours of the Okage Sama De Historical Gallery will be hosted between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM. Pre-register online for a tour, or sign up in person during the fair.

FEATURED COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION: Visit the League of Women Voters of Hawaii booth to learn about voter registration, voter information, election security, and League membership.

NEW HAPPI COATS: The Gift Shop now carries a new line of happi 法被 available in various designs! They are made in Japan and crafted from breathable 100% cotton. This traditional tube-sleeved Japanese coat can be worn over your regular clothes!

MODIFIED HOURS NOTICE: Please be aware of our upcoming modified hours. We apologize for any inconvenience.

📆 Saturday, June 13, 2026

🕘 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Gift Shop open until 3:00 PM)

📍 JCCH 1st Floor Courtyard & Breezeway

*Free event admission. 2-hr parking validation with a JCCH Gift Shop purchase.

**Selected items must fit within your bag and may only be taken from the designated area. See Resource Center for full details and limitations.