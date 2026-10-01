JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair x Health & Wellness

Join us on World Mental Health Day (October 10th) as we spotlight local health-conscious and wellness vendors, alongside a pop-up pottery event at the JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair! Browse a selection of Japanese and Japanese-inspired items while supporting small business owners. Event highlights include:

FEATURED VENDORS: Meet new vendors like Naris Cosmetics of Hawaii (skincare), Rocket Scientist Chili Hawaii (meat-free soy substitutes), Onigiri Onibe (rice balls, bento), Pualani Soap Hawaii (skincare), ReBran (gluten-free rice bran), and Cipres Hill Farm (hand-harvested beeswax). The full vendor lineup is available on our event website: https://www.jcchawaii.org/events/october-2026-ccf

POTTERY EXHIBITION + SALE: Meet the potters at this special public opening event hosted in the Gift Shop! Browse a selection of Japanese tableware ceramics handcrafted by seven local artists and colleagues from Hawaiʻi Potters' Guild. Pieces include plates and platters, dishes, cups, bowls, vases, and decorative items beginning at $10. A portion of the proceeds will support the JCCH.

The JCCH Gift Shop and Historical Gallery will be open until 3:00 PM.

📆 Saturday, October 10, 2026

🕘 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Gift Shop open until 3:00 PM)

📍 JCCH 1st Floor Courtyard & Breezeway

*Free event admission. 2-hr parking validation with a JCCH Gift Shop purchase.