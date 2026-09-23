JAZZ MELE Swing Band

Ready, Set, Dance! October 3, 2026 at Paradise Warehouse 34 Wiwoole St., Hilo next to Paradise Plants. 7:00-10:00. $20 door. Vocalist Lou Ann Gurney and her band deliver your favorite swing, boogie-woogie, jump blues, jazz standards and Latin tunes. BYOB or Tiki Bar by donation. Paradise Warehouse features a nice dance floor, festive lighting, and Alex Czerny’s baby grand piano! Ash Harding plays solid soulful sax, Mark Panek keeps the bass groovin', and drummer Bruce David gets you on your feet. MUSIC TO GET YA MOVIN!