Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring songstress Mary Anne Anderson singing favorites from the Duke Ellington songbook. Joining Ms. Anderson are keyboardist Jeff Hellmer, bassist Dave Graber, drummer Howie Rentzer, and saxophonist Bruce Boege. Sunset Jazz offers superb live jazz and panoramic sunset views along with chocolate/beverage pairings. Seating is limited and often sold out so advance ticket purchase is required at www.JazzMaui.org or https://mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz.

Internationally-acclaimed song-stylist and Grammy-nominated lyricist Mary Anne Anderson has a smooth style. Her voice is expressive and warm making it perfectly matched for the timeless classics and original songs she performs. Her flair for languages makes her interpretation of melody and lyrics an authentic jazz experience. She is highly regarded in the jazz community for her warm, expressive voice, a natural and unforced vocal delivery, and an authentic flair for interpreting melodies across multiple languages.

Sunset Jazz showcases different visiting and local professional jazz musicians each week in the upstairs open-air-pavilion. Guest artists perform a variety of jazz genres and styles and the music is always top-notch. During Sunset Jazz, chocolate sommeliers are on hand to assist with selections for purchase from a variety of award-winning chocolates and an extensive wine, spirits and beer list. Concert goers can also enjoy a variety of light fare from the café menu for additional purchase.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. All proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year The Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday in Lahaina and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

For tickets visit https:// mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or JazzMaui.org and for more information text (808) 283-3576 or email info @aefcg.org.