Jazz Maui Presents Sunset Jazz Featuring Kady Lady & Her Most Excellent Fellows

Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring Kady Lady and her Most Excellent Fellows from 5-6:30pm on Sunday, June 28, 2026 at the the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory, 78 Ulupono Street, Lahaina. The group includes vocalist and bassist Kady Lady, vocalist and guitarist Chris Beaty, Michael Guzalak playing reeds, and Nicolas Kern on percussion.. Their playlist includes music from the 1920s to the present, swinging and carefully selected. Seating is limited and advance ticket purchase is required at https://www.mauichocolatetour.com/sunset-jazz/ or JazzMaui.org.

Every Sunday Sunset Jazz spotlights an all-star line-up of professional jazz musicians in the upstairs open-air pavilion and offers great live jazz music and sunset views. During the concerts, the chocolate factory features a carefully curated wine, spirits and beer list along with three flights of chocolate and beverage pairings for purchase. Some classic pairings such as ports and reds are offered along with others that are unexpected such as sake and tequila. Or, imbibers can create their own pairing with or without the assistance of experienced Chocolate Sommeliers. Nonalcoholic beverages, cheese plates and savory and sweet items from the café menu for an additional charge are also available.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. All proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

