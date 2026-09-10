Jazz Maui Presents Sunset Jazz Featuring A Jazzy Celebration with Sheryl Renee

Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring a jazzy birthday celebration for one of Maui’s most popular jazz vocalists, Sheryl Renee, on Sunday, September 20th at the Chocolate Factory in Lahaina. Joining the celebration performance are keyboardist Shawn McLaughin, bassist Barney Cortinez, drummer Josh Greenbaum, and featured special guest, Sheryl’s daughter from New York City, singer Charly Kay. Seating is limited and often sold out so advance ticket purchase is required at www.JazzMaui.org or https://mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz.

Always an audience favorite, vocalist Sheryl Renee often sings to sold out audiences at Jazz Maui. She is known as the “Lady with a Golden Voice” and her dynamic versatility comes from a lifetime in and around the entertainment business. She moves effortlessly between music genres, artistic avenues, and her entrepreneurial pursuits. Sheryl has shared the stage with some of the best talent in the world including Candi Staton, Larry Dunn, Freda Payne, String Cheese Incident, The Contribution, and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra conducted by the late Marvin Hamlisch. She performed the national anthem for President Barack Obama and her vocals have been featured on countless recordings and commercials. She won the 2024 Broadway World/Hawaii Best Cabaret/ Concert for “Sheryl Renee Salutes” her tribute show series

“Jazz Maui is happy to celebrate Sheryl Renee. She has been an important supporter of our educational programs and a significant addition to our Sunset Jazz line-up,” says Braynt Neal, executive director of Jazz Maui. We are honored to present this birthday celebration for her.”

New York City-based Charly Kay is Sheryl Renee’s daughter and a third generation musician and entertainer with over two decades of experience in the industry. Charly is known for her powerful vocals, ability to play around with harmony/ melody and her attention to musical detail. With influences ranging from jazz to rock and nearly everything in-between, Charly has an eclectic view of how music can be sung and leans into every opportunity to make every song her very own, while still paying homage to the artists that came before her and paved the way. She is also an actress with multiple credits and accolades to her name. She has performed at countless weddings, venues and festivals across the country, and beyond. She has had the pleasure of sharing her gift with the likes of Taylor Swift, Boyz II Men, Chad Smith of RHCP, and many more. Currently, Charly is the lead singer of the High & Mighty Brass Band and a member of the vocal quartet The New York Belles.

Barney Cortinez is a bassist, vocalist, guitarist who was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Music was always a part of his life growing up and he was the drummer in his first garage band in junior high. When browsing in the local mom & pop music store, he saw a bass hanging on the wall and decided to be a bass player. In 1999, Barney and his wife moved to Maui and fell in love with the island feel. Over the years, Barney was a member of various groups on Maui including Gina Marinelli, Jimmy Mac & the Kool Kats, Bad Kitty and Island Soul band.

Josh Greenbaum is a Maui-based professional drummer, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist who has lived and performed on the island since 1997. He is active in the local music scene, frequently performing with regional jazz and variety acts like the Dayan Kai Quartet. Josh offers private drum instruction focusing on technique, rock, and groove.

Born in Pennsylvania but raised in California, guitarist Shawn McLaughlin has lived on Maui since 1980.Shawn is a recording producer and composer, has played at many of the best-known venues around Maui with most of the island’s musicians and vocalists.

Every Sunday Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring an all-star line-up of local and visiting professional jazz musicians in the upstairs open-air pavilion and offers great live jazz music and sunset views. During the concerts, the Chocolate Factory presents a carefully curated wine, spirits and beer list along with three flights of chocolate and beverage pairings for purchase. Chocolate Sommeliers are on hand to assist with pairings or imbibers can create their own. Sweet and savory snacks from the café menu are also available for purchase. Deluxe cheese plates may be ordered at the time of ticket purchase.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. All proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year The Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday in Lahaina and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

For tickets visit https:// mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or JazzMaui.org and for more information text (808) 283-3576 or email info @aefcg.org.