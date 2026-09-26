Jazz Maui presents: Angela Ward Quartet

Jazz Maui presents the Angela Ward Quartet

Kansas City Jazz

Friday, October 2, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run time: 90 Minutes with No Intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/754814/

Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Jazz Maui

Featuring

Angela Ward / Piano

Indio / Drums

John Zangrando / Sax

Dave Graber / Bass

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Voted Kansas City’s Favorite Pianist 2023

Voted Kindest Kansas Citian 2026

Music Director for Kansas City Rep Theater

Represented Women in Jazz in an International Cultural Exchange in Frutillar, Chile and Valparaiso, Chile

Keyboardist, composer, and producer, Angela Ward is a graduate of Florida A&M University where she majored in Computer Information Systems and minored in Music Performance.

Angela writes and arranges for the internationally known JWB, also known as The James Ward Band. Angela served as International Ambassador to Chile while representing Women in Jazz during the 54th Semanas Musicales held in Frutillar Chile 2023. She was awarded Favorite Jazz Keyboard/Organ Player by the Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors 2022. Angela served as Musical Director of the Sun Flower Music Festival in Topeka, Kansas honoring African American Composers and was featured with the City Light Jazz Orchestra in a tribute to Black Female Composers during Women in Jazz month. Recently Angela was awarded the “Kindest Kansas Citian Award” and will serve as Music Director for the Musical “The Life of Fannie Lou Hamer”.

In addition to performing, she serves as Program Director and Teaching Artist for the Comprehensive Arts Institute with the mission to develop the next generation of youth with interest in music arts. She established the Instrumental Music Workshop entitled “Show and Shed” in 2014, and she continues to spearhead sustainable music education initiatives in the Kansas City Metropolitan area. Angela performs regularly around the Kansas City Metropolitan area and is known for the rare blend of fusion, Jazz, Gospel, and Classical she brings to everything she plays. She has arranged and recorded two projects with The JWB entitled “In Perspective” and “Groove Axis”, that both hit the top 20 of the Smooth Jazz Charts.

Artist Statement

I see experiencing music as a way to communicate and enhance humanity. Music is a universal language and it provides us with a means to express our emotions and connect with others, regardless of cultural background.

As an artist, music director, and composer, it is always my goal to stimulate the audience’s every emotion ranging from calming to joyful. I endeavor to collaborate with musicians and spread good will through the art form, music. Through jazz improvisation, musicians have the ability to live in the moment and react to each other. It is always a treat to contribute to and observe the result of a great collaboration.

On many occasions, I’ve had the opportunity to meet musicians in jam sessions and abroad in cultural exchanges. Abroad, I’m quickly made aware of the inability to verbally communicate. However, I immediately see the response to the elements of music. Music is always the common denominator across regions and I aspire to reach as many people as possible to deliver a magical experience that is the result of a great collaboration and musicianship.

As an educator, I feel it is important for us to cultivate the next generation of youth by imparting as much knowledge as possible to youth and creating a platform for them to express their creativity. In today’s digital age, youth have the ability to connect with like-minded young musicians and fans. I am thrilled by this easy accessibility and how it has opened up a whole new world of musical possibilities. I believe this musical journey is endless, and I’m delighted to contribute to it.

Ticket Information (fees included + ticketing page has seating map and pricing details):

Premium:

$42.40 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred:

$37.10 Best-view seating in either the front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular:

$26.50

Slightly-Obstructed View:

$21.20

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @

https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/754814/