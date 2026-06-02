Jaws Film Screening at Aloha Theatre

You're going to need a bigger boat! Dive into suspense with a special screening of Jaws at Aloha Theatre, the legendary blockbuster that forever changed summer movies. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this edge-of-your-seat thriller follows a small beach town terrorized by a massive great white shark, forcing a police chief, a marine biologist, and a grizzled shark hunter into a dangerous battle against one of cinema's most unforgettable villains.

With its iconic score, unforgettable performances, and masterful suspense, Jaws remains as thrilling and entertaining today as it was when it first stunned audiences nearly 50 years ago. Whether you're a longtime fan or experiencing this classic on the big screen for the first time, don't miss the chance to enjoy one of the greatest films ever made in the historic setting of Aloha Theatre.

Admission is free with dinner next door at The Theatery. Make your reservations in advance at www.TheTheatery.com.

Movie-only tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online in advance at www.alohatheatre.com or at the Aloha Theatre box office up to 30 minutes before showtime.