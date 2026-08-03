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James Austin Johnson at Blue Note Hawaii

James Austin Johnson at Blue Note Hawaii

JAMES AUSTIN JOHNSON is a comedian and actor currently in his fourth season as a cast member on “SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.” Known for his prolific voice-over work in both TV and film, his acting credits include “BARRY,” “BETTER CALL SAUL,” “SHE SAID,” and “HAIL, CAESAR!”. He voices the Grinch in Wondery’s podcast series “'TIS THE GRINCH HOLIDAY PODCAST,” which recently wrapped its second season. On SNL, Johnson is widely recognized for his uncanny portrayal of Donald Trump. In 2024, he appeared in two Oscar-nominated films, voicing Pouchy in "INSIDE OUT 2" and making a cameo in the Bob Dylan biopic “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN,” starring Timothée Chalamet.

Blue Note Hawaii
$25 - $35
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com
bluenotehawaii.com
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com