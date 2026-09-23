Jaf's Dink in Pink Pickleball Tournament: Player Registration
Jaf's Dink in Pink Pickleball Tournament: Player Registration
The Jaf's Dink in Pink Pickleball Tournament is a fun-filled weekend of pickleball, local vendors, prize giveaways, and community, all supporting Breast Cancer Hawaii. Held in memory of Jafra Depontes, the tournament raises funds to provide programs and resources for breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and their families across the Hawaiian Islands.
Registration now open!
Divisions: 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5+
Format: Round-robin play with play off brackets
Saturday, November 21: Doubles Tournament
Sunday, November 22: Mixed Tournament
Check In: 8:00AM - 8:30AM
Matches Start: 9AM
Registration closes November 13
Holua Racquet & Paddle
$0–$120
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Nov 22, 2026.
Event Supported By
Breast Cancer Hawaii
(808) 215-0303
hello@breastcancerhawaii.org
Holua Racquet & Paddle
78-7190 Kaleiopapa St.Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740