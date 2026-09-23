Jaf's Dink in Pink Pickleball Tournament: Player Registration

The Jaf's Dink in Pink Pickleball Tournament is a fun-filled weekend of pickleball, local vendors, prize giveaways, and community, all supporting Breast Cancer Hawaii. Held in memory of Jafra Depontes, the tournament raises funds to provide programs and resources for breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and their families across the Hawaiian Islands.

Registration now open!

Divisions: 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5+

Format: Round-robin play with play off brackets

Saturday, November 21: Doubles Tournament

Sunday, November 22: Mixed Tournament

Check In: 8:00AM - 8:30AM

Matches Start: 9AM

Registration closes November 13