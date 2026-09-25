J. Walter Cameron Center Fall Resource Fair Connects Maui Community with Local Resources

The J. Walter Cameron Center invites the Maui community to its Fall Resource Fair on Friday, October 16, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., bringing together the Center’s 26 resident agencies and other local nonprofits for an opportunity to connect with programs, services, and support available across the island.

Held at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku, the Fall Resource Fair will give attendees the chance to meet directly with organizations serving Maui and learn more about resources related to health care, education, family support, kūpuna services, and other community needs.

“The Cameron Center is more than a shared campus—it’s a place where organizations and

community come together,” said Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director of the J. Walter Cameron Center. “The Fall Resource Fair is an opportunity for people to discover the many resources available to them, make meaningful connections, and see firsthand how much support exists within our community.”

In addition to community resources, attendees can enjoy food, live music, and giveaways throughout the event. The fair is designed to create an approachable setting where Maui residents can ask questions, meet local service providers, and better understand the organizations working throughout the community.

The Fall Resource Fair also reflects the Cameron Center’s role as a hub for collaboration. By providing affordable space and shared resources for nonprofit and social service organizations, the Center helps its resident agencies focus more of their resources on serving Maui.

Fall Resource Fair

Friday, October 16, 2026 | 4:00pm – 6:00pm

J. Walter Cameron Center | Wailuku, Maui

Food • Live Music • Giveaways • Community Resources

The event is free and open to the public.