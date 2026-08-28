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Invasive Limu: Unwanted But Not Unstoppable

Invasive Limu: Unwanted But Not Unstoppable

The Spread of an Invasive Hitchhiking Seaweed to the Main Hawaiian Islands Needn’t Be Inevitable

Marine invasive species are already a great biosecurity issue in the Main Hawaiian Islands. The recently identified but rapidly spreading Chondria tumulosa could be a game changer. This fast-growing alga is smothering native limu and coral in the Papahānaumakuākea National Marine Sanctuary and is likely to thrive in degraded ecosystems—making our damaged reefs vulnerable.

Dr. Angela Richards Donà will describe how (and where!) the Limu Lab team is working to prevent this catastrophe, why the science matters, and who may be our unlikely allies in this endeavor.

The in-person session opens at 5:30 p.m. in AgSci Room 219 with pupus; the Zoom room opens at 5:45 p.m.; talk begins at 6 p.m. The event is free, but please register at Register at tinyurl.com/ARCS-seaweed; all registrants will receive the Zoom link and the link to the YouTube recording once posted.

Dr. Doná is a post doctoral researcher in the UH Manoa Limu Lab.

Agricultural Sciences Building, UH Manoa and online
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ARCS Foundation Honolulu Chapter
8082235021
arcshonolulu@gmail.com
https://honolulu.arcsfoundation.org
Agricultural Sciences Building, UH Manoa and online
1955 East-West Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
8082235021
arcshonolulu@gmail.com
http://www.manoa.hawaii.edu