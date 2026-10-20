Intro to Purposeful Breathing & Yang Tai Chi

Trade daily chaos for calm. Discover the hidden power of your breath and mind, and learn how to channel it into the fluid, effortless flow of simple Yang Tai Chi. This beginner-friendly session introduces practical breathing techniques and gentle movements that can help reduce stress, improve focus, and support overall well-being. No experience necessary.

Please bring a yoga matt or towel and a bottle of water.

Sessions will be Held on November 18, 25, and December 2, 9.

All participants will need to sign a liability waiver. It's always advisable to check with your physician before starting any new physical activity.

Note: AARP membership is not required. This class is free and open to the public. However, you must create a free aarp.org login in order to register. If you do not already have one, you will be re-directed to create one before proceeding to register. Alternatively, you may register by phone at 1-877-926-8300.