International Association of Emergency Managers-USA Region 9 Symposium 2026

Discover how Hawaiʻi and the Pacific are preparing for tomorrow’s challenges today. The IAEM Region 9 Symposium brings together community leaders, public safety professionals, business leaders, nonprofit organizations, and resilience experts for two days of engaging discussions on disaster preparedness, climate resilience, public safety, and community recovery. Whether you work in emergency management or simply want to learn how to help build a stronger, safer Hawaiʻi, this event offers valuable insights, networking opportunities, and practical ideas you can apply in your community. Join us August 11–12 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi in Honolulu for “Shared Responsibility, Collective Resilience.”