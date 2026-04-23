Insect-a-Palooza 2026

]A night of family fun and amazing discoveries is coming at Insect-a-Palooza, presented by Patagonia Honolulu and the University of Hawaiʻi Insect Museum.

This free, keiki-friendly event will be on Saturday, July 26, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m at Patagonia Honolulu, 535 Ward Ave. Insect-a-Palooza offers an immersive journey into Hawaiʻi’s insect world.

Explore the state’s incredible array of insects, from native solitary bees vital to the pollination of endangered plants to the famous “bone collector” caterpillar that covers itself in the body parts of its prey.

Learn from scientists in the entomology section of the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience studying the “bone collector caterpillar,” which is only found in the Waiʻanae mountains.