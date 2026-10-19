Imua Keiki Halloween Festival | Maui

Imua Family Services and the Maui Arts & Cultural Center invite keiki and their ʻohana to a free evening of Halloween fun at the A&B Amphitheater and Events Lawn.

Families can trick-or-treat at stations hosted by more than 30 Maui nonprofits and community partners. They can also meet friendly critters like bunnies and ponies, build with Ben’s Big Blue Blocks and enjoy live music by DJ Boomshot. Food and drinks will be sold by local vendors, including Empanada Point, Fiyah Foods, Maui Kettle Corn, Star Anise, Sumo Dogs and Taste of Aloha 808.

Enter the free costume contest between 5 and 7:30 p.m. There are six categories, including the new Monsters Under the Stars and Best Rolling Costume. Judges’ Choice winners will be announced at 8 p.m. and People's Choice Winner will be announced Monday, November 2. Mahalo Aloha Rock Gym for providing this year's prizes!

At about 6:15 p.m., settle in for an outdoor screening of Monsters, Inc. (rated G). If the weather is inclement, the movie will move to Castle Theater. Seating is first come, first seated.

Date: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. (movie at approximately 6:15 p.m.)

Location: Maui Arts & Cultural Center, One Cameron Way, Kahului, Maui

Cost: Free

What to bring: A low-back beach chair or blanket, plus a non-perishable food item for Maui Food Bank. Outside food, drinks and coolers are not allowed.

More info: discoverimua.com/halloween