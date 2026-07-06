Iconic Pop Fusion Dance 5-week Series with Andrea De Gruchy

Get ready to step into the groove with this fun and energetic 5-week Iconic Pop Fusion Dance Series! Together, we’ll celebrate the music, style, and unforgettable moves inspired by the most legendary pop performer of all time, while blending them with fusion dance elements for a unique and exciting experience.

Grab your fedora and join us as we explore inspired footwork, musicality, attitude, and his signature-style movements in a fun, supportive, and playful environment. Whether you’re a longtime fan of classic pop performance styles or simply love to dance, this series is all about building confidence, expressing yourself, and having fun along the way.

Come dance, laugh, learn, and connect as we bring timeless rhythms, dynamic stage energy, and iconic performance-inspired movement to life, one groove at a time. No previous experience is necessary, just bring your enthusiasm, your love of dance, and your love for classic pop music!