Off The Grid Productions Presents: HULAWEEN!

Get ready for the ultimate oceanfront spooky celebration! This Halloween, we are taking over Papa Kona Restaurant & Bar for an unforgettable night of high-energy beats, tropical open-air ocean breeze, and non-stop dancing under the stars.

THE VIBES

* Upstairs Rooftop Party: Open-air venue overlooking the Kona coast.

* Top-Notch DJs: Heavy-hitting local DJs dropping heat all night long to keep the floor moving.

* Costume Contest: Bring your wildest, spookiest, or most creative looks for a chance to win prizes!

* Full Bar & Late Night Energy: Craft drinks, epic sound, and ocean view vibes.

ARTIST LINEUP

Jodie Jonson: https://hoo.be/jodiejonsonmusic

Sapience: https://www.instagram.com/sapience

Odysseus: https://Mixcloud.com/odysseus

Unit:E: https://www.instagram.com/unit_e

EVENT DETAILS

* Tickets: On Sale Now @ HULAWEEN.eventbrite.com

* Date: Saturday, October 31st

* Time: 7:00PM - 1:00AM

* Location: Papa Kona Restaurant & Bar (Upstairs / Open-Air Rooftop Deck) Kailua-Kona, HI

Costumes are highly encouraged! Gather your crew, lock in your tickets early, and get ready to dance the night away.