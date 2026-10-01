HULAWEEN
HULAWEEN
Off The Grid Productions Presents: HULAWEEN!
Get ready for the ultimate oceanfront spooky celebration! This Halloween, we are taking over Papa Kona Restaurant & Bar for an unforgettable night of high-energy beats, tropical open-air ocean breeze, and non-stop dancing under the stars.
THE VIBES
* Upstairs Rooftop Party: Open-air venue overlooking the Kona coast.
* Top-Notch DJs: Heavy-hitting local DJs dropping heat all night long to keep the floor moving.
* Costume Contest: Bring your wildest, spookiest, or most creative looks for a chance to win prizes!
* Full Bar & Late Night Energy: Craft drinks, epic sound, and ocean view vibes.
ARTIST LINEUP
Jodie Jonson: https://hoo.be/jodiejonsonmusic
Sapience: https://www.instagram.com/sapience
Odysseus: https://Mixcloud.com/odysseus
Unit:E: https://www.instagram.com/unit_e
EVENT DETAILS
* Tickets: On Sale Now @ HULAWEEN.eventbrite.com
* Date: Saturday, October 31st
* Time: 7:00PM - 1:00AM
* Location: Papa Kona Restaurant & Bar (Upstairs / Open-Air Rooftop Deck) Kailua-Kona, HI
Costumes are highly encouraged! Gather your crew, lock in your tickets early, and get ready to dance the night away.