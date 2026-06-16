Honouliuli NHS Pop-Up Exhibit: Hilo Public Library

This exhibit is a part of Honouliuli National Historic Site's 80 Years of Closure Commemoration which honors the permanent closing of Honouliuli Internment Camp.

The Honouliuli National Historic Site pop-up exhibit that traveled around O‘ahu last year is headed for new shores on our neighboring islands. Beginning in June, the pop-up exhibit will find new homes in public libraries across the Hawaiian Islands, on the same island that will also screen the movie Voices Behind Barbed Wire that month.

Honouliuli National Historic Site's pop-up exhibit is a series of panels that give foundational information about Honouliuli Internment Camp and its impacts as well as National Park Service stewardship of the site. For those who have never heard of the park, it is a great source of knowledge to learn an overview of the history.

Pop-up exhibit is available to view during normal library hours.