Honouliuli National Historic Site 80 Years of Closure Commemoration Finale Performance

To end the 80th anniversary commemoration of when Honouliuli Internment Camp closed, a finale performance will take place at the Hawai‘i Theatre on September 27th .

Featuring members of the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony, taiko master Kenny Endo, and acclaimed ukulele artist Jake Shimabukuro who will be debuting an original composition about the camp, the concert will be a powerful way to remember and honor the history of Honouliuli National Historic Site.

Pacific Historic Parks (PHP), the park's non-profit partner, is sponsoring the finale event for our 80th commemoration and has created a page on their website titled Honouliuli: A History Awakened for those who would like to learn more.

PHP also has Instagram and Facebook where you can continue to follow for updates about this and other 80th commemoration events they are sponsoring.