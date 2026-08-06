Honouliuli: A History Awakened
Honouliuli: A History Awakened
A unique immersive theatrical experience bringing the history of the Honouliuli Internment Camp to life through a powerful fusion of dance, music, and poetry. The performance will illuminate the experiences, resilience, and humanity of those who were incarcerated —offering audiences an unforgettable and deeply moving journey into this important chapter of history.
Proceeds from this event will support the educational and preservation programs at Honouliuli National Historic Site.
Hawaii Theatre
$51 to $170
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Pacific Historic Parks
(888) 485 - 1941
info@pacifichistoricparks.org
Artist Group Info
jsamsal@pacifichistoricparks.org