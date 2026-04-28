Yee-haw! Join us to celebrate Honokaa Western Week at the library! This year, we’ll start with a paniolo-themed craft for keiki and their families, followed by a performance by local musician Payton Cawagas. Blending his love of country, reggae, and R&B, Payton brings a soulful acoustic sound to audiences around the island. Come enjoy his music for free at the library!

Keiki Craft: 4:30-5:30

Music by Payton: 5:30-6:30

Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity should contact library staff as soon as possible. Advance requests 48 hours or more before the event are encouraged, but not required. All programs are subject to change.