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Honokaa Western Week at the Library

Honokaa Western Week at the Library

Yee-haw! Join us to celebrate Honokaa Western Week at the library! This year, we’ll start with a paniolo-themed craft for keiki and their families, followed by a performance by local musician Payton Cawagas. Blending his love of country, reggae, and R&B, Payton brings a soulful acoustic sound to audiences around the island. Come enjoy his music for free at the library!

Keiki Craft: 4:30-5:30

Music by Payton: 5:30-6:30

Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity should contact library staff as soon as possible. Advance requests 48 hours or more before the event are encouraged, but not required. All programs are subject to change.

Honokaa Public Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

Honokaa Public Library
8087758881
Honokaa Library (Hawaii State Public Library System)

Artist Group Info

Payton Cawagas
Honokaa Public Library
45-3380 Mamane St Bldg. #3
Honokaa, Hawaii 96727
8087758881
https://www.librarieshawaii.org/event/honokaa-western-week/