"A CMH holiday tradition returns with one of the biggest sounds of the season.

Holiday Brass brings together a 13-piece brass ensemble, the Orvis Choral Scholars of the Cathedral of St. Andrew, organ, timpani, and percussion for a festive concert that fills the cathedral with warmth, brilliance, and joy. Featuring more than 20 musicians in one of Honolulu’s most beautiful spaces, this annual favorite surrounds audiences with soaring brass, powerful voices, and the unmistakable sound of the holidays.

Bring family, bring friends, and celebrate the season with a concert that feels grand, joyful, and deeply rooted in tradition."

Holiday favorites, festive brass arrangements, and choral selections for the season.