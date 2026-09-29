Hispanic Heritage Month with Tanama Colibri, Dr Nat, Julia, & Rizca

Tanama Colibri and Dr Nat Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Special Guests Julia & Rizca

A Pono Project Event

Friday, October 9, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run time: 105 minutes with intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/760697/

About the Show

Presented by ProArts Playhouse

Enjoy a night of latin beats and dancing–yes, there will be a dance floor!– in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month!

Featuring Special Guests Julia & Rizca of I Love Maui Bachata!

Special low pricing made possible through the Pono Project.

About the Artists

About Tanama

Tanama Colibri is a Maui-based singer-songwriter whose music blends Soul, Jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop, Spoken Word, and world influences through rich, expressive vocals and thoughtful storytelling. Her artistry draws from diverse cultural traditions, creating a sound that is both intimate and globally inspired. Through her performances, she aims to connect, uplift, and reflect the shared human experience.

About Dr. Nat

Dr. Nat and Trio Ritmo feature Brian Wittman on Saxophone and percussion, Steve Parkin on Cuban Tres and Dr. Nat on guitar and vocals also play with the full ensemble Rio Ritmo playing tropical Latin rhythms playing on Maui for almost thirty years.

About Julia

Julia was born on a wooden sail boat in Key West, Florida. She moved to Maui as a little girl and joined the halau (hula school) of renowned Kumu, Napua Greig, where she studied hula for 11 years. As a teenager she was introduced to ballroom dancing, and refined her skills through years of one-on-one instruction. Bachata came into Julia’s life during a family trip to Spain. The dance ignited such a joy in her spirit that she couldn’t get enough of it. Realizing she had found her niche and passion, she decided to study bachata extensively, returning to Spain time and time again for further training.

About Rizca

Rizca, an Indonesian native born in Bali, has embraced the art of dance all her life. She excelled in Balinese cultural dancing as a child, and later developed a love for a wide range of dance styles, including hip hop, reggaeton, dancehall, and Latin fusion. After many years of performing as a professional dancer, she expanded her roles to include event-organizing and teaching.

About the Pono Project

The Pono Project is a series of live arts and culture events celebrating the diversity of the Maui community, promoting inclusion of marginalized persons, and educating on Maui’s history and challenges, bolstered by partnerships with other Maui nonprofits.

The Pono Project is supported in part by the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development.

Ticket Information

Premium Seating:

$26.50 Premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)

Preferred Seating:

$21.20 Preferred (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$16

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$11

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/760697/