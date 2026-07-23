Hindley Street Country Club at Blue Note Hawaii

Founded in 2017 by arranger and producer Constantine Delo, The Hindley Street Country Club ((HSCC) began as a collective of Adelaide musicians recording reimagined versions of classic songs and releasing them weekly on Facebook and YouTube.

Since then, HSCC has grown into a global phenomenon, rapidly approaching 1 billion YouTube views, with more than 1.6 million subscribers worldwide and over 5 billion views across all social media platforms.

Following this extraordinary online success, HSCC now tours internationally to audiences across Australia, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom and North America, while continuing to release new videos every Friday at 8:00am (Australian Central Time) on YouTube.