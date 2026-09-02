HIFF Wednesday: WISHFUL THINKING Shorts

Experience a collection of new Hawai'i-made short films celebrating reflection, perseverance and hope. WISHFUL THINKING Shorts features four locally produced films: WISHFUL THINKING, directed by Kim Mi Ly; CHEERS TO MAYBE, directed by Sara Brekke Gatiuan; ALMA'S SECOND ACT, directed by Michelle Umipeg; and CHARACTER BREAKDOWN, directed by Ixchel Lopez. The screening is part of HIFF WEDNESDAYS, a new your-round series from the Hawai'i International Film Festival and Consolidated Theatres celebrating Hawai'i filmmakers and bringing local stories to audiences across O'ahu.

