HIFF Wednesday: WISHFUL THINKING Shorts
HIFF Wednesday: WISHFUL THINKING Shorts
Experience a collection of new Hawai'i-made short films celebrating reflection, perseverance and hope. WISHFUL THINKING Shorts features four locally produced films: WISHFUL THINKING, directed by Kim Mi Ly; CHEERS TO MAYBE, directed by Sara Brekke Gatiuan; ALMA'S SECOND ACT, directed by Michelle Umipeg; and CHARACTER BREAKDOWN, directed by Ixchel Lopez. The screening is part of HIFF WEDNESDAYS, a new your-round series from the Hawai'i International Film Festival and Consolidated Theatres celebrating Hawai'i filmmakers and bringing local stories to audiences across O'ahu.
Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN Luxe
$16.69-$20.19
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN LUXE
Artist Group Info
gabrielle@beckercommunications.com
Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN Luxe
1044 Auahi StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814