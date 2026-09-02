HIFF Wednesday: MOLOKA'I BOUND

HIFF WEDNESDAYS launches September 2 with MOLOKA'I BOUND, an acclaimed Hawai'i-made feature and two-time award winner at the 2024 Hawai'i International Film Festival. The film follows Kainoa De Silva, a Hawaiian man on parole who returns home determined to rebuild his life, reconnect with his family and rediscover his connection to his Native Hawaiian heritage. MOLOKA'I BOUND will screen simultaneously at four Consolidated Theatres locations across O'ahu. The Ward screening will feature a special after-film Q&A with director Alika Tengan, cast and crew.

