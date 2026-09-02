HIFF Wednesday: MOLOKA'I BOUND
HIFF Wednesday: MOLOKA'I BOUND
HIFF WEDNESDAYS launches September 2 with MOLOKA'I BOUND, an acclaimed Hawai'i-made feature and two-time award winner at the 2024 Hawai'i International Film Festival. The film follows Kainoa De Silva, a Hawaiian man on parole who returns home determined to rebuild his life, reconnect with his family and rediscover his connection to his Native Hawaiian heritage. MOLOKA'I BOUND will screen simultaneously at four Consolidated Theatres locations across O'ahu. The Ward screening will feature a special after-film Q&A with director Alika Tengan, cast and crew.
Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN Luxe
$16.69-$20.19
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN LUXE
Artist Group Info
gabrielle@beckercommunications.com
Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN Luxe
1044 Auahi StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814