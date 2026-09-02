HIFF Wednesday: BEFORE THE MOON FALLS

Director Kimberlee Bassford present BEFORE THE MOON FALLS, an intimate and thought-provoking portrait of acclaimed Samoan writer Sia Figiel, eight years in the making. Following a tragedy, the film examines Sia's tumultuous journey and explores the complexities of mental illness and its devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities. BEFORE THE MOON FALLS was the recipient of the 2025 Hawai'i International Film Festival Made in Hawai'i Prize. The screening is part of HIFF WEDNESDAYS, a year-round theatrical series celebrating Hawai'i-made films and filmmakers.